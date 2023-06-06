Woman shot during attempted carjacking that shut down I-83 in York County: state police

A man faces attempted homicide and other charges after he allegedly shot a motorist during an attempted carjacking that shut down I-83 near the Shrewsbury exit on Monday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police said Jajyevoune Lee, 22, of Maryland, was taken into custody after a lengthy manhunt Monday. He faces multiple felony charges, including attempted criminal homicide, attempted criminal robbery, criminal attempted robbery of a motor vehicle and flight from apprehension.

Investigators say Lee tried to carjack a 53-year-old Shrewsbury Township woman, whose name has not been released. She was shot in the chest during the encounter and taken to a nearby hospital.

The day started with an unrelated armed robbery just after 7 a.m. in Springettsbury Township in the 3200 block of East Market Street, state police said. The vehicle that fled that scene was stopped by Pennsylvania State troopers later on I-83.

State troopers, York County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputies, and Springettsbury Township Officers searched the area following the stop to find Lee.

This is a developing story. Continue following The York Dispatch for more details.