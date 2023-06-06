Dry conditions prompt red flag warning for York County

A red flag warning is in effect for York and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday as the area deals with dry and windy conditions.

The National Weather Service in State College issued the warning because conditions are ripe for wildfires to break out and spread rapidly.

York County issued a 30-day burn ban last week that lasts until July 5.

Low humidity and windy conditions have put the region at a high risk for wildfires. Add to that the threat of dry lightning strikes, and wildfires could break out without warning in vegetation that is bone dry, according to the NWS.

Winds blowing 10 to 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph plus relative humidity between 20% and 25% have made conditions conducive for fires to spread quickly, the service said.

Any type of wildfire would add to the already poor air quality in York County. The county is under a Code Orange air quality alert day for Tuesday.

A Code Orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will make air quality worse in the area for the day.

There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, mainly between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. New rainfall amounts won’t amount to much, with less than a tenth of an inch expected to fall. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

It will be clear Tuesday night with a low around 53.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the week, with a chance of rain showing up this weekend:

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.