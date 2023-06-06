Coroner's office identifies man killed in Hellam Township crash

The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed Saturday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Hellam Township.

Hassan Folkes, 45, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office said Folkes died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries he received in the crash.

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the eastbound offramp of the Wrightsville exit, according to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office.

Folkes was driving west when he crossed the center median and struck two other vehicles before his vehicle landed on its roof in the eastbound lanes, the coroner’s report stated.

Multiple people were involved in the crash, including a passenger in Folkes' vehicle. The coroner’s office had no information about the conditions of the other people.

There was no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test is being performed, the coroner’s office stated.