Smoke from Canadian wildfires pushes air quality to unhealthy levels in much of Pa.

York County will see unhealthy air quality Tuesday as smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada moves into the area, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Tuesday will be a Code Orange air quality action day for York County and the rest of the Susquehanna Valley along with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the Lehigh Valley region, the DEP said in a news release.

High concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air means it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups like young children, the elderly and those with lung disease or asthma to be outside for long periods of time, according to the DEP.

The DEP strongly encourages residents to help reduce particulate air pollution by not using fireplaces or wood stoves, avoiding open burning of trash, leaves or other materials, and not using gas-powered lawn mowers or other garden equipment for the day.

For more information, visit www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.