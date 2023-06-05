Pennsylvania State Police releases Memorial Day enforcement data

For the third consecutive year, the three-county area covered by Pennsylvania State Police Troop J — including York County — reported no fatal crashes over the long Memorial Day weekend.

During the four-day period May 26-29, Troop J reported just 26 crashes that resulted in just three injuries. Only one of those crashes was alcohol related. The number of crashes went down in the three-county area, which also includes Lancaster and Chester Counties. In 2022, Troop J reported 36 crashes that resulted in 13 injuries. Four of those crashes were alcohol related.

The number of crashes investigated by state police statewide also went down. There were 651 crashes investigated by state police in 2023, down from 775 in 2022. There were three fatal crashes, same as in 2022, but four people died in those crashes this year, up one from 2022.

There were 142 people injured in those Memorial Day weekend crashes statewide, down from 191 in 2022. There were 59 alcohol-related crashes this year compared to 66 last year.

Troop J made 37 DUI arrests during the holiday weekend, down from the 56 they made a year ago. The troop made 50 arrests for other offenses, which is up from the 22 made last year.

Troop J handed out 426 speeding tickets this year, up from 333 in 2022. There was one child seat violation and 26 seatbelt violations cited and 11 seat belt warnings handed out. Troop J also handed out 795 citations for other offenses. In 2022, they cited five child safety seat violations, 22 seatbelt violations and 15 seat belt warnings. They handed out 577 citations for other violations in 2022.

Statewide, state police made 547 DUI arrests, up from 526 in 2022. More speeding tickets were given out as well with troopers citing 10,820 speeders compared to 9,905 in 2022.

The number of child seat violations went down from 233 to 224, but seatbelt violations went up from 1,080 in 2022 to 1,318 in 2023. The number of other citations also went up, going from 16,616 in 2022 to 18,766 in 2023.