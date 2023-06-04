Man killed in Route 30 crash in Hellam Twp.

Staff report

A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Hellam Township.

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. in area of the eastbound offramp at the Wrightsville exit, according to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office.

The man killed in the crash was driving west when he crossed the center median and struck two other vehicles before his vehicle landed on its roof in the eastbound lanes, the coroner’s report stated.

Multiple people were involved in the crash, including a passenger in the striking vehicle. The coroner’s office had no information about the conditions of the other people.

There will be no autopsy, but a routing toxicology test will be performed, the coroner’s office stated.

The victim’s name will be released after his next of kin has been notified.