Slight rain chances dot forecast for the next few days

With a burn ban set for York County, any kind of rain would be welcome to help with the dry conditions.

County officials, citing an intensifying risk of wildfires, issued a 30-day burn ban effective Monday — the second in recent months.

The move, announced Friday afternoon and approved by the Board of Commissioners, was made in response to weather patterns that have led to unseasonably dry conditions across the region.

There are slight chances for precipitation throughout the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Saturday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after noon. New rainfall amounts will be minimal, with less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Rain chances drop to 20% Saturday night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54 degrees.

Sunday will be pleasant and sunny, with a high temperature near 77 and a low of 53.

There are slight chances of rain throughout the work week ahead. Here is the outlook:

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: There is a 20% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 83.