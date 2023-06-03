Putrid smell, rodent droppings among violations found by inspectors

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 5/22/2023

GINMIYA - 2524 EASTERN BLVD. - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food ingredient storage containers, in the walk-in cooler, cooling units, and cooks line areas, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Containers (used as dispensing utensils) without handles are stored in bulk dry foods.

Food utensils in rice steamer area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

Sauce dispensing utensil handles stored in the food inside the walk-in cooler are encrusted with dirt and dried food. Utensils stored in temperature-controlled foods must be washed/rinsed/sanitized at least once every 24 hours.

Observed several cases of food such as potstickers and raw fish stored directly on the floor inside walk in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food such as egg rolls, located in the glass door cooling unit, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food cooked chicken and cut vegetables prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.

Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures and/or documentation to verify disposition of food. Disposition logs used to time sushi rice were completed for the entire day and then scribbled out for afternoon and evening times without signature and explanation recorded on the log.

Wok cooker table is made of laminated countertop that is damaged, deteriorated and not cleanable as required.

Mechanical warewashing equipment had a mineral deposit and filth buildup observed inside.

Ice machine deflector plate and upper interior of microwave food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ventilation hood above grill/wok station a food contact surface, was observed to have high amounts of dripping grease, and was not clean to sight and touch.

Observed fryers, grill and wok cooking equipment in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

Observed cooling equipment and handles, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

All non-food contact surfaces within the kitchen not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Shelving, walls, floors and ceiling inside the walk-in cooler are encrusted with dirt and are in need of cleaning.

Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - kitchen area hand sink is very slow to drain indicating a clog in the wastewater pipe.

Old, unused fryer is stored in the outside used oil vat enclosure is not clean or covered and is providing possible rodent and insect attractant and harborage. Very large 50-100 gallon plastic tote stored outside the rear exit is filled with black/grey murky liquid that is emitting a foul putrid odor.

The floor / wall juncture in dish machine area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.

No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the sushi area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Ceiling tiles in the kitchen over food preparation areas are water stained/bowed and need replaced.

Ceiling tiles are missing in the kitchen area and need to be replaced.

Broken fryer and very large plastic tote stored in the area behind the facility and filled with slimy black/brown liquid, dirt, and debris.

Observed more than two dozen rodent droppings in each of the following areas - Water heater, dry food shelving, and soda fountain machine area.

Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter observed in back area due to excessive leaves and debris.

Entire kitchen floor and walls are extremely dirty, dusty, oil encrusted, food splattered and in need of cleaning.

Food facility is using chlorine Sanitizer (wiping cloth solutions) at an extremely high concentration of greater than 200*ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Inspection Violations: 5/22/2023

KOREAN GARDEN @ AMISH MARKET OF HANOVER - 1649 BROADWAY - HANOVER, PA

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

An open employee's beverage (bottled water) container was observed in food cooking area, a food preparation area. Corrected.

Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the three-door reach-in cooler. Corrected.

Food dispensing utensil in (light orange sauce) observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

In use utensil being stored in water by the rice cooker which is not maintaining a temperature of 135°f.

Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Needs to be corrected immediately.

Observed prepackaged food in a grab and go case with no labeling of ingredients, allergen, net weight.

Sponges observed in the dishwashing area being used to clean food contact surfaces.

The handwash sink in the stand (dish area) area was blocked by a table and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the dish area. Corrected

Inspection Violations: 5/17/2023

HE-XIN - 1744 S QUEEN ST. - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

At time of inspection the facility did not have Hot Water.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the front counter area.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the front counter area.

No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the front counter area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Inspection Violations: 5/17/2023

MCDONALD'S #03043 - 2061 S. QUEEN ST. - YORK, PA

Prep tables, counters, tabletops, and exposed food were contaminated with the fire suppression system chemical, and area is in need of cleaning due to a fire at the fryers.

Inspection Violations: 5/11/2023

LIN'S GARDEN CHINESE RESTAURANT - 964 S GEORGE ST - YORK, PA