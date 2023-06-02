A tale of two warehouses: Neighbors, local officials grapple with e-commerce explosion

Local officials are feeling the pressure of land development as distribution centers, many of them e-commerce websites, continue to be a driving force in the economy.

With an ever growing e-commerce landscape online, locations along York County’s major highway systems are prime opportunities for developers to swoop in and build. But with finite land, developers are starting to push further into the limits of municipalities near residential properties and their schools.

“There becomes a lot of pressure on municipalities to rezone areas that normally they would have for a different use,” said West Manchester Township Manager Kelly Kelch, one such official caught in the midst of rapid warehouse expansion. “One of the number one issues we're dealing with is the pressure of development.”

Kelch confirmed that while West Manchester Township has been approached in recent years to consider rezoning parcels, officials squashed the ideas before ever becoming official proposals.

Other municipalities, meanwhile, considered these proposals in public meetings — garnering the attention of disgruntled residents and community leaders alike.

This includes Hellam Township, where officials rejected a proposal in March that would rezone agricultural land for commercial and industrial use. The rejection came after York County Planning Commission in February recommended against the rezoning, citing the property’s prime agricultural soil status.

Kurt Leitholf, the chief of municipal planning for York County, said when faced with a new zoning or development proposal — he always considers proximity to agriculture landmarks that deserve protection.

"We value the high quality agricultural lands and we do try to protect those when we can and how we can," Leitholf said about the Hellam zoning proposal. "In that particular case, that was proposed to be on some lands that are protective agriculturally."

This would include White Clover Farm, whose owners were vocal on Facebook in February opposing the zoning. After the plan was defeated, they declined further comment.

"No land owned by White Clover Family Farm will ever become industrial land," they wrote in one social media post. "In fact, it’s part of our mission as a business and a family to preserve as much local farmland as we can."

Other municipalities are more keen on embracing warehouse construction.

Spring Garden Township, for instance, approved a construction permit in April for a 300,000 square foot warehouse to be built at 1090 E. Boundary Ave., according to Township Manager Marcy Krum-Tinsley. LogistiCenter, a national trademark brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, will replace the former Brickyard property at Albemarle and Boundary.

Several nearby stakeholders declined or did not respond to requests for comment on the warehouse development, which has created a large swath of disturbed earth near the I-83 Mount Rose interchange and next to a residential neighborhood.

There is not an official occupant of the space at this time, but construction is expected to finish by May 2024, Krum-Tinsley said.

The lasting effects of warehouse construction can be felt not just in York County — but most places in Pennsylvania. Peter Wulfhorst, an economic and community development expert with Penn State Extension, for instance, is seeing farmland disappear in his own backyard.

Large industrial spaces, coupled with increased truck traffic, contribute to two key repercussions: worsened air quality and runoff pollution that could infect local water sources, Wulfhorst said.

"If these farms are no longer in existence, that could be a possible impact on the agriculture community too," Wulfhorst added. "From an environmental perspective, just with the runoff, air quality and increased truck traffic, it impacts the land."

With new development popping up, York County residents might have one big question on their minds: why here?

Simply put, Pennsylvania is impossible to ignore with its ample, affordable real estate and proximity to key cities like New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Kelch, too, agreed with this sentiment, adding that land along the Interstate 83 corridor created perfect conditions for warehouse construction.

"When you have warehouses, you have a lot of traffic congestion," Kelch added. "You have damage to roads, stormwater issues, tolls that it takes on local infrastructure."

And even with solutions in place — like the Liquid Fuels Tax Act to help municipalities fund road maintenance, repairs and reconstruction — it's hardly enough.

"We would definitely like to see an increase to liquid fuels taxing," Kelch said. "That money comes to municipalities for road systems, and if that money's no longer available, we're going to have to find other alternatives to get that money to make sure the infrastructure is up to date."

In 2022, West Manchester Township earned $629,000 in liquid tax fuel revenue. To put this in perspective, West Manchester earned $677,000 in 2018 — and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since, revenues have only decreased, according to the township's finance director Keith Whittaker.

"I think you're going to continue to see more and more discussions on on these warehouses, because Pennsylvania just seems to be a really desirable location," Kelch said. "And with e-commerce really flourishing, I don't see this problem going away anytime soon."