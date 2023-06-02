Scorcher Friday will lead to cooler days ahead in York County

It’s going to be hot Friday, but there are some cooler times ahead in York County.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting temperatures in the 70s in the days ahead after a sunny and hot Friday with a high near 93.

The cool down starts with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Rain amounts will be slight, measuring only a tenth of an inch, but winds coming out the northeast will start the cool down. The low temperature Friday night will be around 65.

There is a 50% chance of rain on Saturday, mainly between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 76 degrees. Saturday’s low will be around 54.

Sunday and Monday will be nice before a chance of rain comes back into the forecast. Here is the outlook:

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 52.