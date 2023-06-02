Crashed small plane recently had engine work: state police

A small plane that crashed Wednesday in Fairview Township, killing a passenger, recently had an engine installed in it, state police confirmed Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Joe May said the 1956 Cessna 180 said that, despite the recent mechanical work, no one knows for certain whether an engine issue forced the plane to make an emergency landing.

May said any number of other factors that caused the plane to go down.

A preliminary Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) report states that the aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances.

The Cessna attempted to make an emergency landing at about 2:30 p.m., striking the side of a utility bucket truck that was exiting the Pennsylvania Turnpike at its Harrisburg interchange.

An FAA report said a passenger, one of two occupants of the plane, died in the crash. Lawrence Sager, 74, of Harrisburg, was later identified as the man who died, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

His brother, Kenneth Sager, 71, of Hummelstown, is listed as the owner of the small plane in FAA records and was the pilot of the plane. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities say. May confirmed that the two men were brothers.

Lawrence Sager was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital, according to the coroner’s cffice. His death was caused by multiple traumatic injuries.

The preliminary FAA report also states that the plane was on approach when it crashed Wednesday. The Capital City Airport in Fairview Township, near the border of Cumberland and York counties, is less than a mile from the crash site, but the FAA has not specified the plane's destination.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) along with the FAA will investigate the crash to determine the cause. The NTSB will oversee the investigation and will provide any updates, according to the FAA office in Harrisburg.

NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson stated that an NTSB investigator has been dispatched to investigate the incident.

“The investigator will document the accident site, airplane, and gather witness statements and any surveillance video that may have captured any part of the accident flight,” Knudson said. “Witnesses to the accident, or those who have information that may be relevant to the investigation.”

Witnesses are encouraged to email the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

The investigator will also collect any flight track or radar data and preserve any communications with air traffic control facilities, Knudson said.

A preliminary NTSB report, which will detail the facts and circumstances of the accident, is expected in 2-3 weeks, Knudson said. The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected to be issued between 12-24 months.