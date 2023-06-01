New date scheduled for Market Street closure

The planned closure of Market Street at Interstate 83 has been rescheduled to the weekend of June 16 to 19.

Crews will be applying an epoxy overlay to the new bridge deck over Mill Creek and paving bridge approaches, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson David Thompson.

The same section of Market Street, at the border of Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, was closed for about six weeks last fall while workers replaced the bridge.

The new work was originally slated to take place in May but was postponed because of inclement weather.

Detours will be in place around the work.

The overlay and approach work is part of a larger $6.3 million project that consists of the replacement of the bridge, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp realignment, signal upgrades and other miscellaneous construction. Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, Pennsylvania, is the primary contractor on the overall project.