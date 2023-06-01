One person killed in single-engine plane crash Wednesday

One person died after a small passenger plane crashed into a utility truck Wednesday on a Pennsylvania Turnpike offramp in Fairview Township.

The pilot was killed and a passenger was seriously injured, according to a preliminary report issued by the Federal Aviation Administration's Harrisburg office. Their names have not yet been released.

UPDATE:Authorities identify Harrisburg man, 74, killed in Wednesday plane crash in York County

So far, authorities have not identified a cause for the crash.

There were only two people on the plane, according to York County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech. One victim was taken to the hospital via helicopter and the other via ambulance.

Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Joe May said both people on the plane were taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill.

The single engine plane, a 1956 Cessna 180, is registered to Kenneth Sager, of Hummelstown, Dauphin County, according to FAA records on the plane’s registration. Attempts to reach Sager were not successful Thursday.

The FAA preliminary report said that the plane crashed under unknown circumstances. The National Transportation Safety Board along with the FAA will investigate the crash to determine the cause. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates, according to the FAA office in Harrisburg.

NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson stated that a board investigator has been dispatched to investigate the incident.

“The investigator will document the accident site, airplane, and gather witness statements and any surveillance video that may have captured any part of the accident flight,” Knudson said. “Witnesses to the accident, or those who have information that may be relevant to the investigation, are encouraged to contact the NTSB.”

Witnesses may reach out to the NTSB via email at witness@ntsb.gov.

The investigator will also collect any flight track or radar data and preserve any communications with air traffic control facilities, Knudson said.

A preliminary NTSB report, which will detail the facts and circumstances of the accident, is expected in the next few weeks, Knudson said. The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected to be issued between 12 and 24 months.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police statement, the Cessna attempted to make an emergency landing around 2:30 p.m. and struck the side of a bucket truck that was exiting the Harrisburg West Interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Exit 242.

The driver of the bucket truck was uninjured, the statement said.

State police, EMS, hazmat crews and Department of Environmental Protection personnel all responded to the scene, Czech said.

The interchange was closed for several hours, Czech said. The bucket truck and plane were removed from the area and the highway reopened.