Authorities identify Harrisburg man, 74, killed in Wednesday plane crash in York County

A 74-year-old Harrisburg man was killed when a small passenger plane crashed into a utility truck that was on an off-ramp from the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fairview Township in York County.

Lawrence Sager was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. The cause was multiple traumatic injuries.

Sager was one of two people on the plane, according to a preliminary report issued by the Federal Aviation Administration. He was a member of the flight crew; the other individual — whose condition has not yet been released — was a passenger.

Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Joe May said both people on the plane were taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill. Sager was later transferred to UPMC Harrisburg.

The single engine plane, a 1956 Cessna 180, is registered to Kenneth Sager, of Hummelstown, Dauphin County, according to FAA records on the plane. It is not known how he is related to the deceased.

Messages left with Sager were not returned Thursday.

The FAA report noted that the specific circumstances of the crash remain unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board, along with the FAA, will investigate the crash to determine the cause. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates, according to the FAA office in Harrisburg.

NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson stated that an NTSB investigator has been dispatched to investigate.

“The investigator will document the accident site, airplane, and gather witness statements and any surveillance video that may have captured any part of the accident flight,” Knudson said. “Witnesses to the accident, or those who have information that may be relevant to the investigation, are encouraged to contact the NTSB.”

Witnesses may reach out to the NTSB via email at witness@ntsb.gov.

The investigator will also collect any flight track or radar data and preserve any communications with air traffic control facilities, Knudson said.

A preliminary NTSB report, which will detail the facts and circumstances of the crash, is expected in two to three weeks, Knudson said. The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected to be issued in 12 to 24 months.

According to state police, the Cessna attempted to make an emergency landing around 2:30 p.m. and struck the side of a bucket truck that was exiting the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Interstate 76, at the Harrisburg interchange, Exit 242.

The driver of the bucket truck was uninjured, police said.

State police, EMS, hazmat crews and Department of Environmental Protection personnel all responded to the scene, said York County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech.

The interchange was closed for several hours. The bucket truck and plane were removed from the area and the highway reopened by early Wednesday evening.