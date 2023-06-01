Emergency sirens to be tested at Peach Bottom site

A test of the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station’s emergency warning sirens will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Constellation, which owns 50% of the atomic power station, will conduct the semi-annual, full-volume test of the sirens. It is one of two the company will conduct this year. Authorities advised that the public should not be alarmed by the test.

The warning system consists of 97 sirens located in a 10-mile radius around the power station. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a prompt for residents to tune into a local Emergency Alert Broadcast radio or television station.

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station is located on the bank of Conowingo Pond in York County, Pa and produces power for more than 1 million homes.