York Dispatch wins 14 Keystone Awards for investigative and feature journalism
York Dispatch staff members garnered 14 awards as the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association announced the winners of its 2023 Keystone Media Awards contest for exceptional journalism.
“I see our staff going above and beyond every day to keep the York community informed," Dispatch Editor Patrick DeLany said. “I’m thrilled to see that hard work recognized.”
The Dispatch's awards haul included six first-place honors, including recognition for the organization's strides in covering stories that reflected the full diversity of York County. Those stories included Aimee Ambrose's investigative report on the life of an indigenous person whose journey of self-discovery ended tragically; Tina Locurto's feature profile of a Kenyan-born fashion designer; and Meredith Willse and Daniella Heminghaus's multimedia project documenting the experiences of York City's unhoused population.
First-place honors also went to Locurto for her profile of a woman's advocacy for Haitian immigrants and her coverage of the lifestyle beat. Photographer Dawn Sagert won top honors in Feature Photo for “Canine Pageantry” and for her photo essay and video on a police department's swearing in of an 8-year-old boy.
Dispatch staffers also earned honors for investigative reporting into the Red Lion Area School District, enterprise reporting on the Modern Landfill, editorial writing, sports coverage and photography.
Here's the full list of winners:
First place:
- Excellence in Reporting on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Various staff members, including Parents share special education woes; Community inspires fashion designer; Whispering Wind Bear Spirit: Two journeys cut short on one night; Teen 'built for' life on streets, she says
- Personality Profile: Woman advocates for Haitian immigrants - Tina Locurto
- Lifestyle / Entertainment Beat: Tina Locurto, including Community inspires fashion designer; 'Music Man' has Central York abuzz; Sisters, but not by blood; 'We're still growing, we're still surviving'; Family cheers Devix's run on 'The Voice'
- Feature Photo: Canine Pageantry - Dawn Sagert
- Photo Story/Essay: A real cop, 8, sworn in through 'Make‐a‐ Wish' - Dawn Sagert
- Features Videos: A real cop, 8, sworn in through 'Make‐a‐ Wish' - Dawn Sagert
Second place:
- Investigative Reporting: Red Lion superintendent and Trans directive - Meredith Willse
- Enterprise Reporting: York County's Landfill Woes - Noel Miller
- Editorial: The minimum wage: It hasn't aged a bit in 10 years - Wallace McKelvey
- Feature Story: ADHD presents a variety of hurdles - Meredith Willse
- Photo Story/Essay: Unhoused in York - Daniella Heminghaus
Honorable mention:
- Sports Enterprise: Luedtke leads Lions beyond the court - Thomas Kendziora
- Feature Story: What keeps me clean - Tina Locurto
- Breaking News Photo: Roe v. Wade - Daniella Heminghaus