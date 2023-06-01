York Dispatch wins 14 Keystone Awards for investigative and feature journalism

York Dispatch staff members garnered 14 awards as the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association announced the winners of its 2023 Keystone Media Awards contest for exceptional journalism.

“I see our staff going above and beyond every day to keep the York community informed," Dispatch Editor Patrick DeLany said. “I’m thrilled to see that hard work recognized.”

The Dispatch's awards haul included six first-place honors, including recognition for the organization's strides in covering stories that reflected the full diversity of York County. Those stories included Aimee Ambrose's investigative report on the life of an indigenous person whose journey of self-discovery ended tragically; Tina Locurto's feature profile of a Kenyan-born fashion designer; and Meredith Willse and Daniella Heminghaus's multimedia project documenting the experiences of York City's unhoused population.

First-place honors also went to Locurto for her profile of a woman's advocacy for Haitian immigrants and her coverage of the lifestyle beat. Photographer Dawn Sagert won top honors in Feature Photo for “Canine Pageantry” and for her photo essay and video on a police department's swearing in of an 8-year-old boy.

Dispatch staffers also earned honors for investigative reporting into the Red Lion Area School District, enterprise reporting on the Modern Landfill, editorial writing, sports coverage and photography.

Here's the full list of winners:

First place:

Second place:

Honorable mention: