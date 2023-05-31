Retiring York College president leaves her mark — literally — on campus

York College announced that it would name one of its buildings in honor of its retiring president, Pamela Gunter-Smith and her husband.

Gunter Smith's name will grace the Center for Community Engagement. Meanwhile, a performance stage inside the Waldern Performing Arts Center will be named for her husband, J. Lawrence Smith.

Gunter-Smith served for 10 years as president, starting in July 2013.

The center is just one of Gunter-Smith’s contributions to creating a strong community connection, according to college spokesperson Mary Dolheimer. She also oversaw the creation of the MarketView Arts gallery hall and the upcoming Knowledge Park.

Previously known as the York College Center for Community Engagement, the center is dedicated to promoting a positive relationship with the community and enhancing the quality of life in York, according to the college website.

MORE:Central York boys' lacrosse prevails in district semifinals; Susquehannock stunned in OT

MORE:Air quality alert issued for York County

MORE:Love of horses, and 4-H, formed a generational bond for this York County family

“Gunter-Smith is leaving both York College and the York community better places by building bridges between the two that support the students and the community,” said Laura Wand, chair of the York College Board of Trustees, in a written statement.

Previously, Gunter-Smith worked at Drew University, Spelman College, George Washington University and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Spelman University and a doctoral degree in physiology from Emory University.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Smith, her husband, is a former professional actor from the Atlanta area and supported the college’s performing arts program including the theatre program. His support led to the creation of the JL Smith New Play Festival, highlighting the work of various playrights.

“He has wholeheartedly committed his time, talent, and treasure to the students of York College on the stage, on the sports fields, and in everyday interactions," Wand said. "The College community has been very fortunate to enjoy his infectious enthusiasm and support.”

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.