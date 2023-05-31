Plane crashes into utility truck along Pennsylvania Turnpike, snarling traffic

A plane crash apparently injured two people on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fairview Township on Wednesday, snarling traffic along I-83 in northern York and southeast Cumberland counties.

Reports indicate emergency responders were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m. The plane reportedly struck a utility truck on the highway near toll booths on the Harrisburg West exit.

Those reports show two people were flown to an area hospital to receive medical treatment.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesman did not immediately returned messages from The Dispatch to confirm information about the crash.

Fairview Township police said as of 4 p.m., the ramps at the toll booths were closed. Traffic along the Turnpike was largely unaffected as of 4:45 p.m., but slowdowns were reported along I-83, according to PennDOT.

