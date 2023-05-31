Love of horses, and 4-H, formed a generational bond for this York County family

At the age of 8, Cecile Fetters got her first taste of horseback riding. It was a bit dirty and smelly but, most importantly: fun.

Fetters carried that early passion up until her granddaughter Elie, was born. By the time she was 2, Elie would beg her grandmother to sit her atop a horse in their barn.

And by 8, the same age as Cecile Fetters, Elie started riding.

"(Cecile) introduced me into 4-H and we tried it out and I really liked it, so I stuck with it," Elie said. "I really like how much opportunity there is to learn."

The generational bond between Elie and Cecile can be summarized by their shared love of horseback riding and 4-H. The nonprofit, dedicated to empowering young people and providing education on different interests, is an essential pillar for many York County families like the Fetters.

Elie Fetters, now 17, has been part of 4-H for nine years. Though children can choose any areas of interest when starting 4-H, Elie naturally gravitated toward horse care for her project.

She's been with her horse, Always Charming, for six years now.

For Elie's specific 4-H project, she sets yearly goals with her horse and works to attain them. For example, this might include working on jumps, tricks and competing in horse shows.

Always Charming suffered an injury last year, however, and has been unable to run, jump or otherwise perform in strenuous competitions.

As part of her 4-H project, Elie visits him several times a week at her grandmother's stable in Spring Grove borough.

"This year, I have decided that it's not the best for him, for his health, to jump," Elie said. "So I'm going to work on pleasure riding, which is basically walking on a flat surface. The idea is to get the horse working with you and to kind of have a partnership and have them be calm and listening."

In 4-H, the education opportunities are seemingly endless. And for Elie, who dreams of working with animals as a veterinarian, working to rehabilitate her horse is the perfect experience for that career path.

"Working with horses my whole life has given me definitely some veterinary experience, because horses aren't the most careful," Elie said. "But it's also kind of moved me a little bit into looking into training or rehabbing."

While her main passion is with horses, as a member of 4-H Elie also has the chance to work with other clubs including raising chickens and learning about embryology.

As she's grown older into the program, Fetters also had the opportunity to serve in leadership roles and attend state conferences and workshops.

Most recently, she and nine other Pennsylvania 4-H members attended the National 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C. this April.

During the event, members participated in roundtable discussions on pressing national topics, before presenting their ideas to various federal agencies.

"4-H, basically, it's allowed me to meet a whole bunch of new people and just kind of get experience with leading and with talking to people," Elie said.

For her, riding is the same way.

It's the shared common love of animals — and in her case specifically horses — that's brought Elie closer to new friends and peers.

"I get to meet a whole bunch of people who are interested in the same stuff I am, Plus, I get to work with the animals, which is really cool," Elie said. "It's kind of cool to be able to build a partnership with an animal and be able to work with them and figure out how to build that bond."