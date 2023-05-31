Air quality alert issued for York County

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been declared by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for York and other counties in the Susquehanna Valley. Code Orange means the air pollution concentrations in the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.

Those vulnerable should avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors during the day.

The weather otherwise will be sunny and warm, with a high near 81, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

It will be mostly clear Wednesday night, with a low around 53.

There is a chance for some early morning fog Thursday morning. Otherwise, it will be sunny and warm with a high near 88 and a low around 59.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week, with forecasters predicting a high near 93. Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

There is a 50% chance of rain Saturday, with the possibility of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Rain chances diminish Saturday night to 30% before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday’s outlook calls for some cooler temperatures, with a high near 75 and a low around 52.