York County coroner seeking family of Hanover man who died last week

The York County Coroner's Office is seeking the family of a Hanover man who died last week.

Neal Smiley Sr was in his 60s and recently lived in Hanover. He died of natural causes last week, according to the coroner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 717-840-7617 as soon as possible.

