York County bridges reopen as projects are completed

A pair of bridge replacement projects in York County were recently completed.

According to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson David Thompson, a bridge replacement in Manheim Township on Allison Mill Road and on Sticks Road (Route 216) in Codorus Township have both been completed and reopened to traffic as of Friday.

The bridge on Allison Mill Road had been closed since April, while the one on Sticks Road had been closed since March.

The state-owned bridge on Allison Mill Road, which spans Long Run, is located between Blooming Grove Road and Zumbrum Road in Manheim Township. The bridge on Sticks Road is located just east of Sticks School Road in Codorus Township.

The Allison Mill Road project, constructed by Kevin E. Raker Construction, LLC, of Sunbury, Northumberland County, cost $810,164 to complete. It involved replacing the existing T-beam bridge with a precast box culvert, guiderail updates, signing, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

The Sticks Road Project, constructed by JVI Inc., of York Springs, Adams County, cost $759,572 to complete. The project consisted of a bridge replacement with a precast concrete box culvert, approach roadway work and other miscellaneous construction.