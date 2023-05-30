The street rods are rolling back into York: Here's what you need to know

The street rods are back!

Yes, it's that time of year again. The annual Street Rod Nationals East event is rolling into York County this weekend. The festivities run Friday through Sunday at the York Expo Center, located at 334 Carlisle Ave.

This year, more than 30,000 vehicles will be on display at the National Street Rod Association event. All participating vehicles are at least 30 years old, according to Explore York. The vehicles range in value from around $8,000 to $250,000, with an average value of $45,000, the group said. Many owners customize the cars themselves.

Spectator admission prices are as follows:

$40: Family price (two adults and three children ages 12 and younger)

$19: Children 13 years and older

$6: Children ages 6 to 12

Free: Children under 5 when accompanied by adult

$17: Military personnel with proper identification, National Street Rod Association members and adults ages 60 or older (one discounted admission per person)

The show will run run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to admiring the thousands of cars on display, event attendees can also expect live entertainment, a parade and several contests.

MORE:West Nile positive mosquitoes found in York County — what can you do?

MORE:York County's drug court helps people break the cycle of addiction and crime

The parade this year is starting at noon Friday, departing from the Market Street gates at the York Expo Center and heading to downtown York City.

Live entertainment this year includes Flamin’ Dick and the Hot Rods, according to Explore York. Pinup Girl and Best Beard contests will also take place Saturday in Memorial Hall.

As in previous years, the Street Rod Nationals East will feature a charity auction to benefit the Make-A-Wish nonprofit.

Other attractions include a model car display and contest, peddle car display and the “Women’s World” Quilt Contest, Explore York announced.