Dry, warm week ahead for York County

If you’re waiting for rain to relieve your parched garden or lawn, you had better break out the water hose.

The forecast for the week in York County has only a slight chance of rain on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the week will be warm and dry.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 79. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Temperatures will rise later in the week, with a high in the 90s possible heading into the weekend. Here’s the outlook for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 56.