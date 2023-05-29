West Nile positive mosquitoes found in York County — what can you do?

Mosquito samples collected in Conewago Township tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a notice from the York County Board of Commissioners.

Given the positive test, additional mosquito surveillance including sampling and larval control will be conducted in each municipality in the county.

The positive mosquitoes were initially collected May 17.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States and is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, and about 1 out of 150 infected develop a more serious, sometimes fatal, illness, the CDC reported.

Individuals in York County can protect themselves by inspecting their yards and cleaning up yard clutter. Performing a communitywide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns, the York County administration said in the news release.

Mosquitoes can lay eggs in containers as small as a bottle cap and as large as a neglected pool, and one bucket or tire in a backyard can produce thousands of mosquitoes in a season, the county said.

Concerned residents are also encouraged to use mosquito control and repellent products containing DEET. Electric fans will keep away mosquitoes when people are in the backyard by creating a constant breeze.

Mosquito surveillance is conducted by the county's Mosquito Surveillance Program and state Department of Environmental Protection.