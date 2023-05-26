After their child nearly died, this York County couple chose a simpler life 'off the grid'

Jo and Mike Wagner prepared for the death of their daughter, Micah. The disease of addiction does not discriminate, and it had a vise grip on their youngest child.

“When you almost lose people that you love, you come to realize that those things that we have either given her or accumulated — compared to her life — they meant nothing,” Jo Wagner said. “That caused me to have a whole new outlook on life, and what's really important.”

Micah recovered. But something changed in Jo and Mike Wagner.

They gave away their belongings.

They packed what was left into an RV.

The couple planted new roots in Gifford Pinchot State Park, and quickly became neighbors with an abundance of squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits and birds.

“My love language is time, and to me, there's nothing deeper than sitting in the woods,” Jo Wagner said.

The Wagners began living in their RV in April and will remain at Gifford Pinchot State Park for five weeks.

This is their first test run — of what the couple hopes — will become longer stints as they travel to different state parks across the country.

Their routine is largely unchanged, albeit for the increase in birds chirping and occasional wildlife poking around their camper. Mike Wagner continues his commute to work in Mechanicsburg, while already-retired Jo enjoys the slow, comforting lull of the great outdoors.

The Wagners are one of four hosts at Gifford Pinchot State Park, serving as a go-between for park employees and campers in exchange for staying on the property for free. Their duties include routine bathroom checks and assisting other campers when needed.

Though “off the grid” from society, the Wagners RV has all of the necessities required for living comfortably.

This includes air conditioning, heating, a refrigerator, microwave, freezer, toilet, shower and television. They cook all of their meals outside on a Blackstone grill.

Mike Wagner refers to it like a hotel — only in the middle of the forest.

The couple only returns to their permanent residence on laundry days, where Micah and her family currently reside.

“When I drive away from here, I feel like I have been away from reality for a long time,” Jo Wagner said. “I’ve loved every minute of it. I don’t want it to end.”

As York County natives, both Mike and Jo Wagner grew up camping.

Mike Wagner fondly remembers trips to Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Canyon from his youth. Jo, on the other hand, knows Gifford Pinchot State Park as her “home away from home,” as her family would camp there weeks at a time.

Though life in the woods might seem like a lonely one, the Wagners disagree.

They make it a point to meet new and returning campers and get to know them on a deep and personal level.

"It gives me an opportunity to just share my life story, which includes not for me, but my family, drug addiction, alcoholism, — struggles in life," Jo Wagner said. "It hasn't always been easy. So for us, for me, this life is easy compared to what we've lived in the past."

Jo and Mike Wagner remember the difficult decision they had to make when calling the police on their own daughter for her drug addiction. Micah, who has been sober for seven years now, has forgiven her parents.

Jo Wagner, a people person through and through, always had a passion for helping those facing addiction. Before her retirement, she worked as a kitchen manager at Colonial House York, an inpatient addiction treatment facility.

She often worked alongside the men staying at the facility; simply listening to their stories and relating on an all-too-familiar level the struggles one endures when facing addiction.

Now in the retirement stage of their life, the Wagners are simply embracing life and the natural beauty of the world around them.

When Mike Wagner drove to work earlier in the week, he saw a fox trotting along the park's trail.

It's the little things one will miss if they aren't looking close enough, he said.

“We are minimalists, probably to the extreme, but we don't need a whole lot to make us happy,” Jo Wagner said. “We are at the point of our life where life just gets slower. We are embracing it 100%.”