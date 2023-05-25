West Manchester Township is using a real-time alert system to make way for first responders

The West Manchester Township Fire and Emergency Department is now using the Safety Cloud network to alert drivers in real time when an emergency vehicle is nearby.

“We’re excited to add another level of protection for our firefighters in order to make sure they are able to do their jobs as safely as possible,” Fire Chief Clifton​ Laughman said, in a written statement.

It is a digital alert system that gives advanced warnings to drivers when hazards are ahead, according to the HAAS Alert website, the company behind Safety Cloud.

According to the township, Safety Cloud will send out notifications when first responders are nearby or headed to a scene, thus alerting motorists and encouraging them to move over if they encounter the vehicles.

Safety Cloud asserts that the service reduces the chance of collisions by up to 90% and gives up to 30 seconds of warning. It is compatible with the Waze and Apple Maps apps and FordSync, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

"The implementation of Safety Cloud will help protect the lives of our firefighters and improve the safety of our roads," Laughman said.

