Warmer Wednesday will give way to cooler Thursday

A warm Wednesday will give way to a cooler Thursday in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wednesday’s high will be near 83, but north winds blow in Wednesday night along with a 30% chance of rain. Shower chances will come mainly before 8 p.m. with northerly winds gusting up to 22 mph. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, becoming mostly clear with a low around 47.

Thursday’s high will be near 70 with wind gusts up to 20 mph. The low temperature will fall to around 46 Thursday night.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 74 with a low around 49 on Friday night.

Part of the Memorial Day weekend still has a chance of showers.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 and a low around 52.

Sunday there will be a 30% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 79.

Sunday night there will still be a 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56.

Memorial Day Monday will also have a 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high of near 80. The chance of rain remains Monday night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 58.