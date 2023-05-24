Here's how you can commemorate Memorial Day in York County this Monday

Memorial Day is around the corner, and that means remembering the sacrifices of those in the military and watching parades.

Here is a roundup of Memorial Day events happening in York County and routine services that will be altered this Monday:

Hanover Annual Memorial Day Parade: The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday on Carlisle Street between Chestnut Street and Library Place. The parade will move down Carlisle Street to Mount Olivet Cemetery, where services will be held at the platform near the soldiers’ monument.

Hanover Borough Police announced that no parking will be allowed on these streets beginning at 7 a.m.:

Carlisle Street from Third Street to Center Square

Baltimore Street from Center Square to Footer Street

Chestnut Street from Railroad Street to North Franklin Street

Center Square

Vehicles found parked along the parade route or parade formation area will be ticketed and towed. The parade formation area on Carlisle Street from Third Street to Center Square will be closed to traffic starting at 7:30 a.m. The parade route will be closed to traffic at 7:55 a.m.

Etters Memorial Day Parade: The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday at 850 Whisler Road. The route will travel west on Whisler Road, along York Haven Road between Whisler and Paddletown roads, on Paddletown Road and end at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 355 Church Road.

After the parade, a memorial service will start at 11 a.m. at the Paddletown Cemetery, located at the intersection of Church and Rabbit Slide roads in Newberrytown.

York County Memorial Day Ceremony: A wreath-laying ceremony hosted by the York County Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden, 1000 Vander Ave.

The ceremony this year will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, which ended the Vietnam War. It will also honor the sacrifice of John Wesley Dahr, a Dillsburg native who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross during the Vietnam War. Dahr is the only person from York County to be awarded this honor, which is the United States' second highest award for valor, for service during the Vietnam War.

This event will be held outdoors and is free to the public.

New Cumberland Memorial Service and Parade: A parade hosted by the American Legions and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and New Cumberland Olde Towne Association will step off Monday.

A brief ceremony is slated for 11:30 a.m. at the VFW Memorial, located in Veterans Park in New Cumberland. Following the ceremony, the parade will begin at noon.

The route will follow Bridge Street to Third Street, turning left and ending at Market Square.

Service disruptions: Some services will be halted Monday due to the holiday.

Rabbit Transit will not be operating buses in York County on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Services including paratransit, rabbitEXPRESS and York County's fixed routes will not be in service, according to the transportation authority. All Rabbit Transit services will resume their regular schedules on Tuesday.

York City trash collection, including trash, recycling and yard waste, will be delayed by one day.

For this holiday week only, Monday customers will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday customers will be collected on Wednesday, Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and Friday customers will be collected on Saturday.

Additionally, York City offices will be closed Monday.

Reporter Anthony Maenza contributed to this story.