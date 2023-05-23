LOCAL

What's the forecast the Memorial Day weekend?

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

York County's Memorial Day weekend forecast is shaping up ... and it's not perfect.

The National Weather Service in State College says there's 30% to 40% chance of rain throughout the holiday weekend. 

Rain chances start Saturday night with a 30% shot at showers after a mostly sunny day, with a high around 76. Saturday night will otherwise be mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. 

There is a 30% chance of showers on Sunday, with a high near 77. Precipitation chances go up to 40% Sunday night, with a low of around 58. 

On Memorial Day Monday, the 40% chance of showers carries over to what otherwise will be a partly sunny day, with a high around 80. 

The remainder of the week leading into the Memorial Day weekend looks pretty good. Here’s is the outlook: 

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 77.  

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 49.  

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.  

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of scattered showers, mainly between 8 and 11 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.  

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 70. A north wind will be blowing 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. 

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. 

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 73. 

Friday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 49. 