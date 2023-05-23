What's the forecast the Memorial Day weekend?

York County's Memorial Day weekend forecast is shaping up ... and it's not perfect.

The National Weather Service in State College says there's 30% to 40% chance of rain throughout the holiday weekend.

Rain chances start Saturday night with a 30% shot at showers after a mostly sunny day, with a high around 76. Saturday night will otherwise be mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

There is a 30% chance of showers on Sunday, with a high near 77. Precipitation chances go up to 40% Sunday night, with a low of around 58.

On Memorial Day Monday, the 40% chance of showers carries over to what otherwise will be a partly sunny day, with a high around 80.

MORE:Motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV in Peach Bottom

MORE:Barrage of shots fired at group killed Shrewsbury man, injured woman, police say

MORE:York City to hire outside law firm to fill city solicitor role

The remainder of the week leading into the Memorial Day weekend looks pretty good. Here’s is the outlook:

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of scattered showers, mainly between 8 and 11 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 70. A north wind will be blowing 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 49.