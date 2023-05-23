No Rabbit Transit services Memorial Day in York

Rabbit Transit will not be operating buses in York County on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Services including paratransit, rabbitEXPRESS and York County's fixed routes will not be in service, according to the transportation authority.

All Rabbit Transit services will resume their regular schedules on Tuesday.

For more information, contact the authority at 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.