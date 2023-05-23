Motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV in Peach Bottom

A 25-year-old man died Monday afternoon after colliding with an SUV in Peach Bottom Township.

The motorcyclist was riding a Kawasaki south on Delta Road around 4 p.m. when he crossed a double-yellow line at a high rate of speed to pass another vehicle, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report.

The driver of a Honda CRV, which was traveling north on Delta Road, was making a left-hand turn into an M&T Bank in the 6900 block of Delta Road when the motorcyclist hit the SUV, the report states.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office.

The condition of the driver of the Honda is not known.

The motorcyclist’s next-of-kin has been notified, but his name will not be released until more family members are notified, the coroner's office stated.

No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology was obtained.