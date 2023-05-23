Coroner ID's motorcycle rider killed in Peach Bottom Twp. crash

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has identified a 25-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday.

Travis McFatridge, of the 4100 block of Delta Road in Lower Chanceford Township, died at the scene of the crash along Delta Road in Peach Bottom Township, according to the coroner's report.

McFatridge was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Delta Road (Route 74) at a high rate of speed around 4 p.m. Monday when he passed a vehicle, crossing a double yellow line. He then made a right turn onto a straightaway. An SUV driving north on Delta Road was making a left turn into a bank, and McFatridge hit the driver's side of the SUV, according to the coroner's report.

McFatridge was wearing a helmet, and he died at the scene. No autopsy will be performed, but the coroner's office took blood samples for routing toxicology tests, the report said.

The condition of the other driver is not known. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.