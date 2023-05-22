Man dead, woman wounded in Shrewsbury Twp. shooting: Coroner

Staff report

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a “shooting incident” Sunday in Shrewsbury Township.

A deputy coroner was dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to the 4000 block of Steltz Road for the reported shooting, according to news release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened about an hour earlier, according to the report, leaving the man dead at the scene. A woman found injured at the scene was taken to an area hospital, the report states. Her condition was unknown, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The man’s identity, and the cause and manner of his death, will be released later.