PennDOT set to begin Route 30 signal work in York County

A project to upgrade traffic signals and controllers along Route 30 in York City and several boroughs and townships in York County begins Wednesday.

Initial work on the project will be done during daylight hours off the roadway, with minimal traffic impacts, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Signal work will be done at night, with short-term lane closures as needed.

The project covers a 4-mile section of Route 30 from the intersection of Kenneth Road to the intersection of North Hills Road, where traffic signals will be upgraded and coordinated.

Besides York City, the work will take place in North York, Manchester Township, West Manchester Township, Springettsbury Township and Spring Garden Township, according to PennDOT.

MORE:Transgender Red Lion student speaks out against new policies: 'I just want to get through math'

MORE:Footwear leads to Glen Rock man's arrest for trespassing: police

MORE:Resurfacing of a stretch Lewisberry Road begins Monday

Among the things being done as part of the project are signal improvements that include replacing 8-inch signal heads with 12-inch signal heads, the addition of backplates with reflectorized strips to all signal heads, and the installation of pedestrian countdown signals and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant pedestrian pushbuttons.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The $1.2 million project is being done by Bruce and Merrilees Electric Co. of New Castle, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 29, 2024.

PennDOT reminds travelers to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.