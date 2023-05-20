Mouse droppings found in dirty, greasy American Legion facility: Inspector

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 5/12/2023

HOME ASSOCIATION AMERICAN LEGION POST #469 - 101 S. SECOND ST. - WRIGHTSVILLE, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Raw shell eggs were stored above chili con carne in the reach-in cooling unit.

Utensils stored in unclean condition on surfaces that are not clean to sight and touch.

Observed canned items, raw potatoes, and raw onions stored directly on the floor in kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food including but not limited to chili soup, sliced cheeses, sliced meats and sauces, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the kitchen cooling units, is not being date marked.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food including but not limited to loaf lunch meats, and sauces located in all refrigeration, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Upper interior of microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Observed cold holding equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Observed fryers and ovens - cooking equipment in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Observed more than 15 rodent droppings in the bar area.

Inspection Violations: 5/10/2023

BUON APPETITO RISTORANTE - 6147 YORK RD. - SPRING GROVE, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food Facility is using / offering for sale jarred onions and peppers prepared in an unapproved private home. Corrected. Owner removed product from the bar area.

Observed wet wiping cloths throughout kitchen and bar areas, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Two pasta sauces were held at 103/122 °F, in the hot holding baine marie, rather than 135°F or above as required. Corrected. within the 4-hour time limit so sauces were heated to 165 degrees.

Cut leafy greens and sliced tomatoes were held at 48.6 and 46.9°F, in the kitchen cold holding unit, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected. Within 4-hour time limit so food was returned to walk in cooler until at less than 41 degrees.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety soups prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler is not being date marked.

Food Facility is not making up cleaning and sanitizing solutions immediately before use and draining immediately after use.

Mechanical warewashing equipment had a heavy buildup of lime observed inside.

Soda nozzles, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

The cutting blade of electric slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have dried on food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Ice machine in kitchen, a food contact surface, was observed to have pink mold like substance and was not clean to sight and touch.

Pizza cutter, a food contact surface, was observed to have dried on food residue and that owner said had not been used since the weekend, was not clean to sight and touch.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Screen door located in the back of the kitchen of the food facility has several gaps in the screen and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Corrected.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the food prep and bar area. Corrected.

Entire kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Inspection Violations: 5/9/2023

MEXICAN RESTAURANT LA LIBERTAD LLC - 150 BALTIMORE ST. - HANOVER, PA