A dreary Saturday will lead to sunnier days

A dreary Saturday will lead to a sunny week ahead, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There is a 30% chance of showers on Saturday, on what will be a mostly cloudy day with a high near 77. Showers are most likely to come after 3 p.m., with amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Rain chances go up to 60% Saturday night, with showers likely before 9 p.m. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Here is the sunny outlook for the rest of the week:

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78.