LOCAL

A dreary Saturday will lead to sunnier days

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

A dreary Saturday will lead to a sunny week ahead, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

There is a 30% chance of showers on Saturday, on what will be a mostly cloudy day with a high near 77. Showers are most likely to come after 3 p.m., with amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. 

Rain chances go up to 60% Saturday night, with showers likely before 9 p.m. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. 

A dreary Saturday will lead into a sunny week.

MORE:Overdose deaths in York County trending downward

MORE:Resurfacing of a stretch Lewisberry Road begins Monday

MORE:Man sentenced after admitting he had child porn

Here is the sunny outlook for the rest of the week: 

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 79.  

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 54. 

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 80. 

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 52. 

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 76. 

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 49. 

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82. 

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 55. 

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80. 

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 54. 

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78. 