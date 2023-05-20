A dreary Saturday will lead to sunnier days
A dreary Saturday will lead to a sunny week ahead, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
There is a 30% chance of showers on Saturday, on what will be a mostly cloudy day with a high near 77. Showers are most likely to come after 3 p.m., with amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Rain chances go up to 60% Saturday night, with showers likely before 9 p.m. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Here is the sunny outlook for the rest of the week:
Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78.