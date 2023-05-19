Resurfacing of a stretch Lewisberry Road begins Monday

Motorists around Fairview Township in York County are advised of road work that is set to begin on Monday on Lewisberry Road.

PennDOT is beginning a four-mile resurfacing project on Route 114 or Lewisberry Road that will continue through Friday, June 9.

The contractor on the project will begin limited milling work followed by paving, weather permitting. There will be short-term lane restrictions and flaggers in the area during daylight hours where the project is being done.

The resurfacing is part of a larger $2.2 million PennDOT project that also consists of drainage upgrades, new guiderail, signs and pavement markings on Route 114 between Old Stage Road and Old York Road. The full project is expected to be completed by Oct. 3.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone. JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com