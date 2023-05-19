Northern York Police joins community notification system

Northern York County Regional Police have partnered with Conewago Township to join Savvy Citizen, a system to notify residents of happenings in the community.

Residents can receive push notifications, text messages, or emails to keep up to date on community events, helpful information, road closures and alerts and more.

Residents can choose to receive notifications with push alerts on their smart phone, or they can browse in-app for a full listing of their notifications, alerts and community events. Those without smartphones can sign up via www.savvycitizenapp.com/signup and select to have text notifications or e-mails sent to them.

Sign up for Savvy Citizen for free via the App Store, the Google Play store, or at www.savvycitizenapp.com/signup.