Overdose deaths in York County trending downward

Drug overdose deaths in York County are down, following a national trend amid efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said from 2020, when overdose deaths were at their worst in the county, numbers have steadily declined over the last three years.

In 2020, Gay said there were 203 confirmed accidental drug/alcohol overdose deaths. The majority of those, 185, involved fentanyl which the majority overdose deaths was linked to nationally.

The number of confirmed overdose deaths in the county declined significantly a year later. Gay said there were 139 confirmed overdose deaths in York County in 2021, a 68% decline. Most of those deaths, 113, involved fentanyl.

Last year, county drug overdose figures continued to decline. Gay said in 2022 there were only 132 confirmed accidental drug/alcohol overdose deaths in the county. Of those, 96 deaths involved fentanyl.

“Currently, we have 46 confirmed accidental drug/alcohol overdose deaths in 2023,” Gay said, 36 of the 46 involve fentanyl and there are another 19 besides the 46 that we are waiting for results.”

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The decline in overdose deaths in York County, Gay said, can be attributed to many things. Education, improved awareness of prevention/harm reduction, is part of it. Continued distribution of Naloxone, which counteracts the effects of fentanyl, among the public and the continuance of law enforcement and EMS utilizing Naloxone has helped as well.

Gay said the efforts of many locally such as York Opioid Collaborative, Not One More, York/Adams Drug and Alcohol, etc., as well as a strong recovery community, more involvement of churches and community organizations in helping those in recovery have also led to York County overdose numbers to going down.

Pennsylvania is among eight states, including Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia that reported sizable overdose death decreases of about 100 or more compared with the previous calendar year.

The number of drug overdose deaths from December of 2021 through December 2022 in Pennsylvania was 5,222, a 5.1% decline from the prior year, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Fentanyl continues to drive most U.S. overdose deaths. Last year, 75,000 of the 109,000 overdose deaths in the United States were linked to fentanyl.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the average age of those who die from a fentanyl overdose is 32.

Fentanyl overdose deaths among those 30 and under over the last three years in York County is trending downward, Gay said.

MORE:Question of whether Scott Perry search warrant is made public rests with federal judge

MORE:'More than just another real estate sale': A day in the life of a York County Realtor

MORE:State police seek good Samaritan who aided trooper

There were 46 fentanyl overdose deaths among those 30 and under in the county in 2020. In 2021, that number went down to 21 but went back up slightly in 2022 to 23.

So far in 2023, Gay said six fentanyl overdoses among those 30 and under have been confirmed. Five other overdose deaths are awaiting confirmation.

Nationally, drug overdose deaths in the U.S. went up slightly after two big leaps during the pandemic.

Officials with the CDC say the numbers plateaued for most of last year. Experts aren't sure whether that means the deadliest drug overdose epidemic in U.S. history is finally reaching a peak, or whether it'll look like previous plateaus that were followed by new surges in deaths.

“The fact that it does seem to be flattening out, at least at a national level, is encouraging,” said Katherine Keyes, a Columbia University epidemiology professor whose research focuses on drug use. “But these numbers are still extraordinarily high. We shouldn't suggest the crisis is in any way over.”

An estimated 109,680 overdose deaths occurred last year, according to numbers posted Wednesday by the CDC. That’s about 2% more than the 107,622 U.S. overdose deaths in 2021, but nothing like the 30% increase seen in 2020, and 15% increase in 2021.

While the overall national number was relatively static between 2021 and 2022, there were dramatic changes in a number of states: 23 reported fewer overdose deaths, one — Iowa — saw no change, and the rest continued to increase.

Some of these states had some of the highest overdose death rates during the epidemic, which Keyes said might be a sign that years of concentrated work to address the problem is paying off. State officials cited various factors for the decline, like social media and health education campaigns to warn the public about the dangers of drug use; expanded addiction treatment — including telehealth — and wider distribution of the overdose-reversing medication naloxone.

Plus, the stigma that kept drug users from seeking help — and some doctors and police officers from helping them — is waning, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer for Louisiana, where overdose deaths fell 4% last year.

More:Transgender Red Lion student speaks out against new policies: 'I just want to get through math'

More:Recycling center opens state-of-the-art facility—featuring 11 robots—after devastating fire

More:York County celebrates Prom 2023

“We're catching up and the tide's turning — slowly,” said Kanter, whose state has one of the nation's highest overdose death rates.

Overdose deaths are often attributed to more than one drug; some people take multiple drugs and officials say inexpensive fentanyl is increasingly cut into other drugs, often without the buyers’ knowledge.

Research from Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, a drug policy expert at the University of California, San Francisco, suggests “there appears to be some substitution going on,” with a number of people who use illicit drugs turning to methamphetamines or other options to try to stay away from fentanyl and fentanyl-tainted drugs.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.