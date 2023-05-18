Tractor-trailer fire closes Route 30 for several hours in York County

A tractor-trailer fire closed Route 30 Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

According to York County Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech, the tractor-trailer fire was first reported to York County 911 at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, with a location given of the 4000 block of West Market Street (Route 30 westbound) in West Manchester Township.

Traffic was detoured around the incident, Czech said, and was finally cleared just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

The truck fire also damaged part of one structure in the area as well.

PennDOT spokesperson David Thompson said that the roadway was closed in both directions as emergency crews worked on the fire.

The cause of the fire, which burned the cab of the truck, has not been determined. Hazmat crews had to be called to the scene to clean up leaking fuel from the truck, he said.

PennDOT was called to the scene, Thompson said, to clean up debris on the roadway.

Thompson said there was some damage done to the roadway by the fire, the extent of which will be determined. No injuries were reported in the incident.

“We expect we’ll need to do some paving sometime in the future,” he said.