Springettsbury Township shooting leaves one man wounded

Springettsbury Township Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that left one man wounded.

Officers were called to the Syncreon parking lot in the 600 block of Memory Lane at around 2:15 a.m. Police said it was there they found a man with a gunshot wound to the groin.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation thus far, police said, showed that it appears to have been an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect.