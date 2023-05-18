A rainy Saturday will lead to better days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Rain chances will be around 60% Saturday after 2 p.m., with thunderstorms possible. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 72,

Saturday night there is a 40% chance of precipitation with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature near 53 degrees.

Before that happens, Thursday will be sunny with a high near 69. Clouds and winds will increase Thursday night, with a low around 49. Wind gusts will be as high as 20 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 73, but Friday night there is a 30% chance of rain after 2 a.m. The low temperature will be near 54 with clouds increasing.

Sunday will start a string of clear days. Here is the outlook:

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 80.