'More than just another real estate sale': A day in the life of a York County Realtor

Ashley Motter's worst nightmare would be working a 9-5 desk job.

She much prefers the spontaneous, fast-paced — and sometimes tumultuous — world of the York County housing market.

That's why it's no surprise that after she sold her first property in 2006, she was hooked.

"You have to have flexibility. You have to have grit. You have to have thick skin and the ability to read between the lines," Motter said of being a successful Realtor. "There are nights where I'm up until 11 p.m. going over things. I'm kind of a nocturnal creature — where I absolutely have to get it done — that's how my mind works."

That tenacity has come in handy amid the roiling real estate market of the last few years. An abundance of buyers and relative dearth of sellers leads to long nights for local real estate agents like Motter.

She works for House Broker Realty, an independently owned and operated family business. In the current housing climate, which is dominated by a staggeringly low inventory, Motter said working is like the "wild, wild west."

Some weeks, that means working 60 hours.

Earlier this month, when she was on vacation for the Kentucky Derby, Motter was taking phone calls and pulling information for clients between horse races.

If an agent needs all offers by a certain time frame — often only a 24-hour turnaround window — Motter goes into "hyperdrive" mode to pull comparable sales, write a reasonable offer, research how many other offers are on the table and start discussions with her client's lender.

"It happens so quickly sometimes because in this market, most times you don't even have 48 hours to compile everything in a beautiful little package with a bow," Motter said. "It's boom, boom, boom. I don't want to ever be the agent that takes my sweet time."

Though she works hard, Motter wouldn't trade the hustle and excitement for anything. Her passionate, tireless work ethic is one she's had since childhood.

Growing up, Motter worked in her mother's pizza shop on West Philadelphia Street. She said she owes her drive to her mother, Debora Markle, who also had unconventional hours at the longstanding Jim and Nena's Pizzeria.

"When I was 12 years old, I was making boxes. I was ringing people up on the cash register," Motter recalled. "So having a strong work drive and multitasking and being independent was pretty much instilled in me at a very, very young age."

As a college student, she worked 35-hour weeks as a waitress at Olive Garden while taking classes at Penn State York. Though she graduated in business administration, Motter got hooked on real estate after she sold a condo without professional help.

Since 2006, Motter has been in the real estate game. People can have a lot of misconceptions about real estate, she said, especially with the advent of the Home & Garden Television showcasing reality shows that make the process seem easy.

"It's fair to assume that that's what a Realtor does, is just show houses and then they get paid — that it's the easiest job in the world," Motter said. "What they don't realize is a Realtor does not get paid until settlement. If a deal falls apart, guess what? You're not getting paid."

Motter, who has been with House Broker Realty for five years, said the largest chunk of her clientele remains in selling homes. In a tight market where inventory is low, Motter said, that is a blessing.

In April, 445 homes were sold in York County, which is a 16% decrease from the same month last year. Likewise, in the first four months of 2023, housing sales have declined 21% compared with the same period in 2022, according to statistics provided by the Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties.

Motter said it can be tough fighting for a client, especially with an ever-increasing competitive scene that has made home buying a true challenge.

No matter how difficult a situation might become for a client, however, Motter said she always does her best to provide the best possible information and judgement.

Wendy Lunsford, a Dover Township resident who is working with Motter to sell her home, knows it's true.

Lunsford, who had zero experience with selling her home, looked to Motter for the most basic of advice. Motter, meanwhile, called Lunsford every day with new information regarding prospective buyers.

"She basically took me under her wing," Lunsford said. "Ashley is just astronomical. She is so brilliant."

On May 10, Lunsford and Motter were happy to celebrate the pending sale of the home.

"For me, it's so much more than just another real estate sale," Motter said. "I've become good friends with so many of my past clients, and I feel honored that they chose me to be involved in one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives. My clients are the best and truly the heartbeat of my real estate business."