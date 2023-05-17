York County Commissioner Ron Smith fails to earn spot on November ballot

York County Commissioner Ron Smith will not serve a second term after he failed to earn one of the top two spots in the Republican Primary Tuesday.

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show Republican President Commissioner Julie Wheeler won the most votes in the primary, taking 24,747 votes (41.82%). Smith lost to Scott Burford, who earned 18,110 votes (30.60%) to Smith’s 16,108 (27.22 %).

The top two candidates from the primary will be on the general election ballot in November.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Commissioner Doug Hoke won 54.8% of the vote, and Keena Minifield came in second with 44.1%.

— This is a breaking news update. Check back later for a full report.