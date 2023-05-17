York County Commissioner Ron Smith fails to earn spot on November ballot
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
The Official Ballot Drop Box during Primary Election Day at the York County Administrative Center ballot drop off in York City, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Dawn J. Sagert photo

York County Commissioner Ron Smith will not serve a second term after he failed to earn one of the top two spots in the Republican Primary Tuesday. 

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show Republican President Commissioner Julie Wheeler won the most votes in the primary, taking 24,747 votes (41.82%). Smith lost to Scott Burford, who earned 18,110 votes (30.60%) to Smith’s 16,108 (27.22 %). 

The top two candidates from the primary will be on the general election ballot in November.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Commissioner Doug Hoke won 54.8% of the vote, and Keena Minifield came in second with 44.1%.

— This is a breaking news update. Check back later for a full report.