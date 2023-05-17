Winter's last gasp? Forecasters issue frost advisory for York County

Spring may have sprung, according to the calendar, but winter's not quite done with York County yet.

The National Weather Service says there will be areas of frost and near-freezing temperatures that could damage unprotected vegetation overnight.

As temperatures dip close to freezing overnight, the NWS advised gardeners to consider covering their more tender plants and vegetation to protect them from the cold. Potted ones should be brought indoors.

Currently the forecast calls for temperatures to dip to the low-to-mid-30s Wednesday night into Thursday morning, despite high temperatures in the upper 60s during the day Wednesday. Winds, meanwhile, are expected to reach up to 22 mph.

All of the uncertain weather led the NWS to issue a frost advisory for much of central Pennsylvania

After that one frosty morning, it will warm up.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 68 with a low around 47.

It will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 72. Wind gusts around 20 mph are possible.

There is a 30% chance of showers Friday night with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53.

MORE:York County election results delayed by voting extension at one precinct

MORE:York County reports a low-turnout primary election, with one precinct reporting access issues

MORE:West Manchester Township Police seek burglary suspect

There is a 50% chance of showers on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 76 degrees. There is a 40% chance of showers on Saturday night with a low of around 54.

Rain chance give way to sunny skies the next two days. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 and a low around 54.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Monday will be sunny with a high around 79 and a low near 53.