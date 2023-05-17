New Manchester Township park sits along the Codorus Creek

Manchester Township purchased a new park at Locust Lane along the banks of the Codorus Creek, which it plans to develop in the months ahead.

"The board felt it's an opportunity that we couldn't pass up," Township Manager Tim James said, of the 8-acre property along Locust Lane.

James said the site, which was purchased for $250,000, already houses a pavilion along the creek. The Heritage Rail Trail also runs through the property, offering a natural recreational opportunity for visitors.

The one downside?

There's no way to easily access the creek from the property.

James said that will be one improvement the township hopes to make going forward.

"It's always nice to have a variety of recreational opportunities, which we never really had the water opportunity within our municipality grounds," he said.

The park does not have an official name yet, James said, and there are no concrete plans for redevelopment. More specifics will likely be part of a new master plan.

The township manager said he's not sure if a master plan process would begin in 2023 or 2024, but believes the township will spend some time consider the best uses of the new land.

"It's going to take some time," he said.

