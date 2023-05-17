88-year-old man dies nine days after being hit while walking dog
An 88-year-old man died Friday, nine days after he was struck by a pickup truck in Hallam.
Borough resident John Smeltzer died at WellSpan York Hospital as a result of injuries sustained when he was hit May 3 as he crossed West Market Street while walking his dog.
MORE:West Manchester Township Police seek burglary suspect
MORE:York County Commissioner Ron Smith fails to earn spot on November ballot
MORE:Motorcyclist dies from injuries nine days after Dover Township crash
Smeltzer was in a crosswalk just before 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Chevy Silverado that pulled out from Lee Street and turned left onto Market Street, according to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office.
>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
An autopsy completed Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown revealed Smeltzer died because of the blunt force head trauma he received when he was struck.