Scheduled work on Market Street at I-83 to be delayed

The closure of Market Street at Interstate 83 scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

The bridge work originally planned for Friday through Monday, will be rescheduled to another weekend to be determined later, said David Thompson, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation.

There was some concern the road would be closed the weekend of June 2 to 4. That's when the York Expo Center will host the 49th Street Rod Nationals, which brings thousands of visitors to York City from all over the country showing off modified cars.

“Our construction folks said they are aware of the event and are discussing a possible date change for the work,” Thompson said.

When the work is rescheduled, the road will be closed where it passes beneath the interstate so crews can apply an epoxy overlay to the new bridge over Mill Creek and pave bridge approaches.

Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, Pennsylvania, is the primary contractor on the project. The overlay and approach work is part of a larger $6.3 million project that consists of the replacement of the bridge, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades and other miscellaneous construction.

Detours will be put in place while the construction work is being done.