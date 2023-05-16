Motorcyclist dies from injuries nine days after Dover Township crash

A man died Monday from injuries received in a motorcycle crash nine days earlier, police said.

Jeff Letcavage, 58, of Wellsville, crashed around 11 a.m. May 6 in the 600 block of Rohlers Church Road in Dover Township, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

He told police he was trying to avoid a squirrel on the road and went off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Letcavage had extensive injuries and was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The crash is being investigated. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.